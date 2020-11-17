FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.00% of FlexShopper worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 10,929.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.97. FlexShopper, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.22.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 14,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,786.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 126,301 shares of company stock worth $213,967. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FlexShopper Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

