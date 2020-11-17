FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 4th

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

FLIR Systems has raised its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FLIR Systems has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FLIR Systems to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

