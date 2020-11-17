Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.92% of Fortinet worth $1,319,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.58.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $337,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,537.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,575,807.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.95. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

