Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives $7.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

FBIO opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $249.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Hoenlein purchased 16,667 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 584.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares in the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

