freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet AG (FNTN.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.53 ($24.15).

Get freenet AG (FNTN.F) alerts:

Shares of FNTN opened at €17.24 ($20.28) on Friday. freenet AG has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.29.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for freenet AG (FNTN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet AG (FNTN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.