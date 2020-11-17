Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.06 ($58.89).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €37.64 ($44.28) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.23. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

