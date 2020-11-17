Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) & SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

3.1% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Frontier Communications and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $8.11 billion 0.00 -$5.91 billion ($0.92) -0.12 SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

SMARTONE TELECO/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications -11.39% -0.12% -0.14% SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Communications has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMARTONE TELECO/S beats Frontier Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.1 million customers and 3.5 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

SMARTONE TELECO/S Company Profile

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.