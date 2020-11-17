Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.39. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 985,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 769,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

