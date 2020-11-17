GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 34,426 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,426 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CEMEX by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.