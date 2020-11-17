GAM Holding AG Has $116,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 56,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,781.38 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,818.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,598.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,506.21. The firm has a market cap of $1,204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

