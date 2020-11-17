GAM Holding AG Has $122,000 Holdings in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.04.

NYSE WPX opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. WPX Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

