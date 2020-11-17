GAM Holding AG Purchases New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17. The company has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

