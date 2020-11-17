GAM Holding AG Sells 3,124 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth $40,928,000. Man Group plc increased its position in LivePerson by 1,745.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 277,357 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LivePerson by 318.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 278,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 211,957 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $5,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LivePerson by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,161 shares of company stock worth $446,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

LPSN stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.46.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.