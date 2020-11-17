GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

GEAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GEAGY opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

