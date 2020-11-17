General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a fair value rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.89.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,575 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.