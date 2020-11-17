Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 1,982 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 739,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,747,000 after purchasing an additional 193,542 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

EFAV opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43.

