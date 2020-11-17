Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 225 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $2,295,974.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,214 shares of company stock valued at $70,239,802. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $353.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

