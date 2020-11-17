Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 278 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $983,856,000 after purchasing an additional 794,867 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $524,301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after acquiring an additional 707,329 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,463,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,030,000 after acquiring an additional 395,537 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,001,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,795,000 after acquiring an additional 338,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

