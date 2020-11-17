Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,452. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

