Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after buying an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 85.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after buying an additional 1,554,549 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

