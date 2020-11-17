Glassman Wealth Services Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,744,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total value of $3,942,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.56.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $399.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 511.73, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.03.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

