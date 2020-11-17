Glassman Wealth Services Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 150.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,530,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 18.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,566,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $63,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $641.41 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.71. The company has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

