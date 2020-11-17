Glassman Wealth Services Has $70,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2,675.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,533 shares of company stock worth $127,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

