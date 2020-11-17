Glassman Wealth Services Has $75,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Prologis were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

PLD stock opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

