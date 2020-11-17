Glassman Wealth Services Has $95,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $168.44 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

