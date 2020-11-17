Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,057,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,178,000 after buying an additional 193,621 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $222.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

