Glassman Wealth Services Invests $149,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 124.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 69.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

