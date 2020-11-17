Glassman Wealth Services Invests $93,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,537,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,185,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,037,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,894,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,807,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.