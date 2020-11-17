Glassman Wealth Services Makes New Investment in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the third quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 180.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Appian by 42.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,088,010.00. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $574,556.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,813 shares of company stock worth $7,939,347. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $106.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

