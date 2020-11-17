Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 18 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after acquiring an additional 420,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after acquiring an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $758.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $721.97 and a 200-day moving average of $647.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

