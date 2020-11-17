Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 49 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Anthem were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,964 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,409,000 after acquiring an additional 120,567 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,028,000 after acquiring an additional 156,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

ANTM stock opened at $333.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.01. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $338.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.