Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1,545.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 639,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE STWD opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

