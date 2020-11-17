Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $158.31 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

