Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 418.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $196.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $197.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

