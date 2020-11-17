Glassman Wealth Services Sells 4,030 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in General Electric were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,407,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 266,139 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

