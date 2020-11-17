Glassman Wealth Services Sells 549 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,771 shares of company stock valued at $512,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

