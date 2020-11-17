Glassman Wealth Services Trims Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Shopify were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,027.07.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $919.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,015.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $930.88. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,506.89, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

