GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GN Store Nord A/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.48. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $82.05.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

