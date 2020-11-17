GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GRCLF stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. GrainCorp has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.
About GrainCorp
