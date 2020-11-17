Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GYC. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.23 ($27.33).

FRA:GYC opened at €20.42 ($24.02) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.77. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

