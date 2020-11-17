Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPEAF shares. Bank of America lowered Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of GPEAF opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.