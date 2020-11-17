Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GFF. Truist began coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

NYSE:GFF opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. Griffon has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.23.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Griffon by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Griffon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Griffon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Griffon by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers.

