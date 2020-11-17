GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $13.09 on Friday. GVC has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

