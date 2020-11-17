Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HHFA has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.20 ($21.41).

ETR:HHFA opened at €17.76 ($20.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.30. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a twelve month high of €25.38 ($29.86).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

