Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €62.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.33 ($55.68).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) stock opened at €57.40 ($67.53) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a fifty-two week high of €186.60 ($219.53).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

