HC Wainwright Raises Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $64.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AKRO. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Akero Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $950.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.65. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,512,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 323,776 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.6% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,056,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 165,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

