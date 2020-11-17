Head-To-Head Analysis: PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $53.17 million 3.61 -$5.13 million N/A N/A Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 1.85 $8.84 million N/A N/A

Cortland Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp -15.92% -0.43% -0.06% Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32%

Volatility and Risk

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDL Community Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats PDL Community Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. The company operates through 14 offices in Trumbull, Portage, Ashtabula, Summit, Cuyahoga, and Mahoning counties in Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

