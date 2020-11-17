Head-To-Head Comparison: New Gold (NYSE:NGD) versus Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stans Energy has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New Gold and Stans Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold -17.00% -5.94% -2.30% Stans Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Gold and Stans Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $630.60 million 2.02 -$73.50 million ($0.08) -23.50 Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A

Stans Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Gold and Stans Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 1 1 0 0 1.50 Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Gold presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given New Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Stans Energy.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds 100% interests in the Blackwater gold-silver project located in British Columbia, Canada; and operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in Mexico. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company that focuses on rare and specialty metal properties and processing technologies in Canada and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.