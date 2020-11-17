Head to Head Review: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) vs. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LiveRamp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveRamp and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00 StoneCo 0 3 8 0 2.73

LiveRamp currently has a consensus price target of $64.90, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $50.20, suggesting a potential downside of 23.38%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than StoneCo.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -26.19% -8.82% -7.53% StoneCo 26.52% 12.30% 4.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 10.89 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -33.78 StoneCo $626.01 million 29.03 $203.54 million $0.70 93.60

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneCo beats LiveRamp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.