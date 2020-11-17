Head-To-Head Survey: AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) & BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 53.56% 95.27% 51.85% BlackLine -11.58% -0.29% -0.11%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AppFolio and BlackLine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 1 2 0 0 1.67 BlackLine 0 3 5 0 2.63

AppFolio currently has a consensus price target of $119.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.95%. BlackLine has a consensus price target of $95.38, suggesting a potential downside of 10.28%. Given BlackLine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackLine is more favorable than AppFolio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppFolio and BlackLine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $256.01 million 19.45 $36.28 million $1.02 142.20 BlackLine $288.98 million 21.06 -$30.70 million ($0.25) -425.20

AppFolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackLine. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AppFolio has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackLine has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of AppFolio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of BlackLine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AppFolio beats BlackLine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses. It also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials. In addition, the company offers Value+ services, such as Website design, electronic payment, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, tenant debt collections, and utility management services. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail. The company's financial close management solutions comprise Task Management that enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; Journal Entry, which allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; and Variance Analysis that monitors and automatically identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances. Its Intercompany Hub solutions consists of Intercompany Workflow, which replaces informal, ad-hoc intercompany requests, and approvals; Intercompany Processing that records an organization's intercompany transactions and posts them from a single source; and Netting and Settlement, which automatically generate a real-time, aggregated settlement matrix that shows the balance of transactions. The company also provides Compliance, is an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing; and implementation, support, and training services. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

